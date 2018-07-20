Man shot to death in Gresham: police

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of South Laflin in Gresham. | Google Maps

A man was fatally shot Thursday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

About 11 p.m., the 34-year-old was in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street when someone exited a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago Police said. The man was struck in his abdomen and armpit.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Park, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released information about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.