Man shot to death in Gresham

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Javier L. Anderson, 27, was shot in the head in the 7800 block of South Marshfield, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday found Anderson died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.