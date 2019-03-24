Man shot to death in his vehicle in East Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man, 28, was sitting in his vehicle about 1:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Garfield Square Drive when someone in a gray vehicle next to him began to fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the face and chest and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The gray vehicle drove off going eastbound on Garfield Square Drive, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.