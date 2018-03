Man shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 7:47 p.m., the man, who is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25, was found unresponsive in the 1000 block of North Pulaski after suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.