Man shot to death in Logan Square
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man was shot and killed Wednesday in a Logan Square apartment on the Northwest Side.
About 10:43 p.m., the man, 18, was in a second floor apartment in the 2200 block of North Avers Street when several males walked in and fired shots, Chicago police said. The shooters then drove off in a gray sedan.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. No one is in custody.
Area North detectives are investigating.