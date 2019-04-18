Man shot to death in Logan Square

A man was shot and killed Wednesday in a Logan Square apartment on the Northwest Side.

About 10:43 p.m., the man, 18, was in a second floor apartment in the 2200 block of North Avers Street when several males walked in and fired shots, Chicago police said. The shooters then drove off in a gray sedan.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.