Man shot to death in Merrillville

A man was shot to death Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

Ryan Halbe, 27, suffered a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of West 61st Place in Merrillville and was taken to Methodist Southlake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:58 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. Halbe lived on the same block as the shooting.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available from the Merrillville Police Department early Wednesday.