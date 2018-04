Man shot to death in northwest Indiana

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

Derek S. Franklin was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m. after he was shot in the 6500 block of Fifth Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Franklin, whose age wasn’t yet released, lived in Gary.

The shooting was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police didn’t immediately provide more information.