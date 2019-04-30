Man shot to death in Park Manor

A 24-year-old man was killed Monday in a Park Manor residence on the South Side.

The man was in the kitchen with two other males about 11:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Langley Avenue when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and pronounced at the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating and questioning the two other males, police said.

No further details were available.

