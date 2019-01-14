Man shot to death in Roselle

A man was shot multiple times and killed Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Roselle.

About 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of an unconscious person in a parking lot in the 200 block of Springhill Drive, according to Roselle police.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Jerry McCray Jr. laying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

After emergency crews administered lifesaving efforts, McCray was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village and pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m., authorities said.

The fatal shooting, which appears to be an isolated incident, remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information should email CRIMETIPS@ROSELLE.IL.US.