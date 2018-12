Man shot to death in Washington Heights

A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot about 3:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago police. He has been pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Further details were not immediately available as Area South detectives investigated.