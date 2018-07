Man shot to death on Near West Side: police

A man was shot and killed Friday night on the Near West Side, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of South Campbell Avenue and found a 42-year-old man lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.