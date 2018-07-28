Man shot to death on Dan Ryan Expressway: authorities

Illinois State police investigate a section of the expressway Saturday morning, near Canal Street and 26th Street where a person was shot. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Authorities were called to the inbound lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan at 25th Street and found a 25-year-old man in a vehicle on the shoulder of the road, the department said. The man had a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Illinois State Police were investigating.