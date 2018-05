Man shot to death on Far South Side: police

A man was shot dead Friday night in the 11700 block of South Normal, police said. | Google Earth

A man was fatally shot Friday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:35 p.m. and found the 39-year-old man in an alley in the 11700 block of South Normal, police said. He had been shot in the face and buttocks, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately provide information about the death.