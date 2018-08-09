Man shot to death on South Side: police

A man was shot to death Thursday night on the border of the Ida B. Wells neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

About 9:25 p.m., three males approached a 26-year-old man in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Responding officers found the man unresponsive on the ground, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.