Man shot to death on West Side: police

A man was fatally shot Saturday night on the border of the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

The 20-year-old was sitting on a sidewalk about 11:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when someone walked up to him and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.