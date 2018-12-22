Man shot to death outside club in West Englewood: police

A man was shot to death outside a club early Saturday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was shot after walking out of a club about 4:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.

He was struck twice in his abdomen and once in his left leg, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives were investigating.