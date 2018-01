Man shot to death while driving in Austin identified

Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death Tuesday night while driving in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 7:59 p.m., 26-year-old Doterrius R. Gator was driving west in the 5100 block of West Adams when someone shot him in the head, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gator was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the slaying.