Man shot to death, woman critically hurt in possible Clearing home invasion

A man was fatally shot and a woman was critically wounded during what may have been a home invasion Wednesday afternoon in the Southwest Side Clearing neighborhood, police said.

They were inside a home at 2:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of West 64th Street when four males entered the home and shot at them, according to Chicago police.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, and the 23-year-old woman were both shot in the head, police said. The man was dead at the scene, while the woman was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Police said the incident might have been a home invasion. Area Central detectives were investigating.