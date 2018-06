Man shot twice in Humboldt Park

Police investigate a shooting in the 3300 block of West Beach in Humboldt Park | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was sitting in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue when two people walked up and shot him, Chicago Police said.

He was struck twice in the leg, police said. The man was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.