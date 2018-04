Man shot twice in the leg in Lawndale

A man was shot multiple times Saturday morning in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 8:35 a.m., the 20-year-old was shot twice in the lower left leg in the 800 block of South California Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago, police said. Nobody was immediately taken into custody.

Area North detectives were investigating.