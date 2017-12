Man shot twice in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle with his girlfriend about 7:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Congress when another vehicle drove up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the shoulder and was driven to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.