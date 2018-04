Man shot while arguing with his neighbor in South Chicago

A 55-year-old man was shot Friday morning in South Chicago.

The man was arguing with his neighbor about 1:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The neighbor pulled out a gun and shot the man, grazing the left side of his head, police said.

The man, who police said was highly intoxicated, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.