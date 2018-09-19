Man shot while driving, crashes into store in Portage Park; 1 passenger injured

Two people were injured Tuesday night when a man was shot while driving and crashed his vehicle into a store in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 23-year-old man was driving when someone in a passing car fired shots, striking him in his head, arm and torso at 11:59 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Addison Street, according to Chicago police.

While trying to drive away from the shooting, he crashed into a store in the 3600 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman, suffered blunt trauma to her arm in the crash, police said.

The two took themselves to Community First Hospital but were being transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The man was in serious condition and the woman’s condition had stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.