Man shot while driving in Bronzeville

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 45-year-old was driving a vehicle at 9:29 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Langley when someone walked up and fired at him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the leg and drive himself to Mercy Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.