Man shot while driving in Bronzeville

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was driving when he heard a shot fired from a dark colored car and realized he had been struck in the left side of his back about 5:55 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Vincennes, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.