Man shot while driving in Burnside

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was driving eastbound when a silver car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him at 3:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago police.

He took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.