Man shot while driving in Edgewater

A man was shot Monday night in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the 34-year-old was driving north in 6100 block of North Broadway when a black SUV pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left shoulder and later showed up at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.