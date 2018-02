Man shot while driving in Gresham

A man was shot early Friday while driving in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Just after midnight, the 24-year-old was driving a vehicle in the 500 block of West 87th Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.