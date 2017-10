Man shot while driving in Lawndale

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was driving down the street at 10:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw when someone shot at his vehicle, which then crashed into two parked cars, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.