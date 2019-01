Man shot while driving in Little Village

A man was shot while driving Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old was driving east at 8:28 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road when he saw a black car approach his vehicle, according to Chicago police.

He then heard a loud noise and felt pain in his leg, police said.

He was shot in his left upper thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.