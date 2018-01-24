Man shot while driving in Little Village near Cook County Jail

Police investigate a car outside the Cook County Jail after a man was shot while driving a few blocks away in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 36-year-old man was driving about 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of West 25th when two people on the street fired at him, according to Chicago Police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Police could be seen investigating a few blocks away near 26th and California, where a car was blocked off by crime scene tape outside the Cook County Jail.