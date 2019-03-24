Man shot while driving in West Elsdon

A 37-year-old man was shot Sunday morning in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

About 3:08 a.m., the man was driving in the 5800 block of South Hamlin Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.