Man shot while driving in West Humboldt Park

A man was shot early Tuesday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was driving south at 3:12 a.m. in the 900 block of North Cicero Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and two males began firing shots, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his right leg and refused treatment by paramedics, police said. He was in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.