Man shot while driving in West Pullman

A man was shot while driving early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 33-year-old was driving when a white vehicle drove by and a male inside fired shots about 1:40 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Union, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his leg and drove himself to the Calumet Fire Station. He was taken from there to MetroSouth Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.