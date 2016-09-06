Man shot while driving on Dan Ryan Expressway

A man was shot Monday night while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

At 11:25 p.m., the 26-year-old was driving northbound on Interstate 90/94 at 87th Street when someone in another vehicle fired multiple shots, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim exited the expressway and crashed at 87th and Wentworth, where authorities responded, police said.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the lower left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon as state police investigate.