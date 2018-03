Man shot while driving on Eisenhower Expressway

A man was shot Thursday night while traveling west on the Eisenhower Expressway. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was wounded Thursday night in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway.

He was driving west on Interstate 290 when he was shot about 10:10 p.m. between Cicero and Laramie Avenues, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His age and condition weren’t immediately known.

Westbound lanes were shut down as detectives investigated.

Check back for details on this developing story.