Man shot while driving on Eisenhower Expressway in west suburbs

A man was shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday night in the west suburbs.

The man, whose exact age was unknown, showed up at a hospital in Aurora with a gunshot wound and told investigators that he was struck while driving on Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road, according to Illinois State Police.

Gunshots were reported in the area about 5:20 p.m., but an initial investigation did not find a person shot, state police said.

Lanes were closed between 8 and 9:45 p.m. while state investigators walked the scene looking for evidence, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.