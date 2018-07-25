Man shot while driving through East Side alley

A man was shot and wounded in an alley early Wednesday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 21-year-old was driving home about 4 a.m. when he turned into an alley in the 3800 block of East 110th Street, according to Chicago Police. He saw two men, each about 18 or 19 years old, approach his vehicle.

One of the suspects pointed a revolver in the man’s direction and fired a shot through the windshield, striking him in the abdomen, police said. They then ran away on foot.

The man drove himself to a nearby firehouse and was taken by paramedics to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.