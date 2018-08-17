Man shot while fending off robber in West Englewood

A man was shot during a robbery early Friday in the 6600 block of South Marshfield in West Englewood, Chicago. | Google Streetview

A man was shot and wounded during a robbery early Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., a 51-year-old man was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when an armed person approached him and announced they were robbing him, Chicago police said.

The robber reached for the man’s chain on his neck, but the man pushed back and set off the robber’s gun, police said. He was grazed in his neck, and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The robber fled with the chain, according to police. Area Central detectives were investigating.