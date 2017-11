Man shot while intervening in fight between females in Chatham

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The 28-year-old told investigators he got out of his vehicle about 6:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of South State and to intervene in a fight between several females when he heard a shot ring out, according to Chicago Police.

The man realized he’d been shot in the left hand and took himself to Trinity Hospital, 2320 E. 93rd St., where he was listed in good condition, police said.