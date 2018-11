Man shot while riding bike in Bronzeville

A man was shot early Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 52-year-old was riding a bicycle when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at 5:23 a.m. in the 100 block of East 48th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.