Man shot while riding bike in Englewood

A man was shot as he rode his bicycle Tuesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was riding his bike about 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Sangamon when someone inside a passing black vehicle fired shots, striking him in the thigh, according to Chicago police. The vehicle then took off north on Sangamon.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.