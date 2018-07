Man shot while riding bike in Lawndale

A man was shot Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was riding a bike on the street when someone in a white car fired shots about 9:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of South St. Louis, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.