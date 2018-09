Man shot while riding bike in Logan Square

A man was shot early Thursday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old was riding a bike when someone in a black car fired shots at 12:44 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Wabansia Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his right arm and thigh and was taken to Norwegian Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.