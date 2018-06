Man shot while riding bike in Portage Park

A man was shot while riding his bicycle Tuesday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old was riding his bicycle at 11:28 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Mango when someone walking by fired shots, striking him in the arm, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Community First Hospital where his condition was stabilized. He was being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.