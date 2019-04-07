Man shot while riding in car in Near West Side

A man was shot Sunday in Tri-Taylor on the Near West Side.

The 33-year-old man was riding on the passenger side of a vehicle about 4:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue when another vehicle pulled up alongside, Chicago police said.

Someone inside the other vehicle fired shots, striking the man in the left arm and face, police said.

The man took himself to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.