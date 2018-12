Man shot while riding in vehicle in East Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle heading west when he was shot in his right hand about 9:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Huron Street, according to Chicago police.

He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.