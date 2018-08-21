Man shot while riding in vehicle in Hyde Park

A man was wounded in a shooting while riding in a vehicle Monday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old told police he was asleep while riding in a friend’s black Nissan when he heard shots and realized he had been shot about 11:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Maryland, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the back near his shoulder. The driver of the vehicle took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition stabilized, police said.

The man saw a light colored car that may have been involved in the shooting, but was not cooperating with officers and provided no further information, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.