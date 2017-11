Man shot while sitting in car in Austin

A man was shot while sitting in a car Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 22-year-old man was sitting in a car facing north in the 600 block of North Laramie at 9:46 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot twice in the left shoulder and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.