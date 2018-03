Man shot while sitting in parked car in Little Village

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a car about 8:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Millard when two people walked up and fired shots, striking him in the right elbow, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.